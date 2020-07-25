Insten New Trigger Grips Hand Grip Compatible With PS Vita PSVita Playstation Vita 1000 (PCH-1000), black

Price: $9.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 23:51:31 UTC – Details)
- 1 x Hand Grip
Compatibility:
- Sony PlayStation Vita PCH-1000
Product Description:
- Compatible with: Sony PlayStation Vita
- NOT compatible with: Sony PlayStation Vita 2000
- Snap this rubber coated hand grip over your Sony PlayStation Vita to maintain a comfortable hold on your gaming device
- Covers front of gaming device’s body for extra durability and protection against bumps and scratches
- Provides resting points for thumbs
- Lightweight comfortable grip design
- Textured, rubberized coating
- Full accessibility to all PlayStation Vita controls
- Great for using PlayStation Vita as a PlayStation 3 controller
- Color: Black
- Material: Hard plastic with rubber coating
- Accessory ONLY; PlayStation not included
- ⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including DEHP, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Product names are trademark of listed manufacturer or other owners, and are not trademarks of Insten Fulfillment. The manufacturer does not necessarily endorse use of these products.
Clips on easily, satin grip finish enhances comfort grip
Trigger Grips add comfort for extended game play
Unique patent-pending design
Tested to ensure PS Vita system won’t come loose or get damaged when use with grips