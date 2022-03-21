During the discussion of the report on the results of the government’s program for 2021 in the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations today, Anna Grigoryan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, did not agree with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s observation that former Armenian leaders also smiled during meetings with Turkish officials.

“Turkey was not a neutral country during the war, it was just involved. You said during the war that Turkey returned to the region to continue the genocide. Such a warm, clear attitude towards the leadership of the genocidal country is emotional for the society. “It could have been manifested differently during the negotiations,” said Anna Grigoryan.

He continued asking questions ․ “You said that the status of Artsakh is fundamental. If so, I urge you to be principled and clearly say that no status of Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan. When you talk about the status of Artsakh, is the issue of de-occupation being discussed? You said that during the elections you wanted a vote of peace from the people, and the people voted. I do not have to remind you that you wrote about de-occupation in your program. Where is that question? You also say that you presented a package related to demarcation to Azerbaijan, which was rejected. After all, what was in that package? Besides, in Nerkin Hand, if that place name says anything to you, Azerbaijan has come one kilometer ahead. Is this a favorable condition for demarcation? ”

Ararat Mirzoyan answered ․ “I will advise you not to have the right to make reminders and make assessments in contacts with me. We can make no less reminders. For example, the ARF is part of your bloc. You rightly mentioned ethnic cleansing during the war and asked how it was possible to have a warm meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister after that. So, the degree of “such warmth” has yet to be assessed, but you would do well to learn some history lessons and get acquainted with the positions of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, the leaders of the first republic, on the RA-Turkey alliance. I say this without a single gram of accusation about the founding fathers of the first republic, but understanding the political-military situation at that moment. By your logic, one can wonder how it is possible to have such a conversation with Turkey a few years after the Armenian Genocide. ”

Anna Grigoryan noticed ․ “You said about personal contact. I am a deputy, you also came as a minister. I ask questions as I see fit, and you answer as you see fit. There is no need to give advice. This time you went further and conditioned your attitude towards Çavuşoլlu not only with the smiles of the previous government, but also went back a hundred years. In any case, the thesis of the former is always relevant for you, while I was asking about the status of Artsakh, border demarcation, de-occupation. What question did you answer? You made an emotional speech instead of answering. You are obliged to inform the public about the fundamental issues, not to say that you say what you consider necessary. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN