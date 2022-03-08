For a long time, drivers have been complaining that they are given a temporary paper instead of a plastic card instead of a driver’s license. According to the drivers who applied to “Zhoghovurd” daily, when they approach the Traffic Police to change their driver’s license, they do not receive it in the form of a plastic card. Drivers are given temporary papers and urged to approach in two months.

“Zhoghovurd” daily applied to the RA Police on this topic, from where we were told, noting that there will be no problem in case of driving with a temporary (paper) license within the borders of Armenia, and the citizens who have to leave Armenia and need to change their driver’s license A plastic driver’s license card is provided.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.

