Instant Sports – Nintendo Switch



Price: $29.48

(as of Jul 23,2020 18:33:20 UTC – Details)



Play together with instant sports on Switch! A ton of fun, instant sports can be played alone or with friends and includes 6 thrilling games: baseball, run’s jump, goalkeeper, tennis, bowling & rafting. Instant sport for Nintendo Switch, offers so much …Keep coming back to improve your score and unlock a variety of objects and costumes for your characters!

20 characters to customize (change your name, Outfit, accessories & Hair!)

Varied game modes – solo or multiplayer for up to 8 players.

More than 15 environments and tons of unlockable items.