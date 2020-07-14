Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W



The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid instantly transforms everyone’s favorite pressure cooker into a 6-in-1 air fryer with a simple switch of the lid. Swap out the regular electric pressure cooker lid for the innovative Air Fryer Lid, and you’ve got a whole new set of cooking techniques available — all fast, easy and now crispy with the touch of a button. Save space and replace your air fryer, broiler, roaster, oven, warmer and dehydrator with one amazing appliance. EvenCrisp technology ensures a crispy crunch and a gorgeous golden finish, every time, so you can bite into juicy, tender chicken with a crispy skin, or Instant Pot mac and cheese with a crunchy broiled crust, with all the same taste and texture of your deep-fried favorites but made with as little as 2 tablespoons of oil, and, up to 70% faster than other cooking methods. Choose from 6 pre-set Smart Programs to get cooking fast, including Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, or customize your cooking with temperature range of 105°F (41°C) to 400°F (205°C). You can use the bright, easy-to-read dual-display and simple controls to select and adjust settings as you like, even during cooking. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot includes dishwasher-safe air fryer accessories to help you prepare delicious meals at home, at the cottage, on vacation or wherever life takes you!

The Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with stainless steel inner pots and is not made for use with non-stick ceramic inner pots.

*Only use the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid with the following Instant Pot Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cookers.

Model: Duo 60 (IP-DUO60, IP-DUO60 V2, IP-DUO60 V2. 1, IP-DUO60-ENW, IP-DUO60 V3, Duo 60 V3, Duo Frontier Rose 60, Duo Dazzling Dahlia 60, Duo White 60, Duo Teal 60, Duo Red 60, Duo Black SS 60, Duo Red SS 60, Duo Nova Black SS 60). Duo Plus 60 (Duo Plus 60, Duo Plus Cinnamon SS 60, Duo Plus Blue SS 60, Duo Plus Copper SS 60, Duo Plus Black SS 60). Ultra 60 (Ultra 60). Viva 60 (Viva, Viva 60, Viva Cinnamon 60, Viva Cobalt 60, Viva Eggplant 60, Viva Red SS 60, Viva Black SS 60). Nova Plus 60 (Nova Plus 60). Duo Nova 60 (Duo Nova 60).

Air Fryer Lid is NOT compatible with (model) Smart WiFi 60, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV 60 or Max 60.

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

One-touch preset cooking programs: Stop guessing with one-touch smart programs; Even crisp technology ensures tender, juicy meals with a crispy crunch and a golden finish

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Healthy and tasty: All your deep-fried favorites. Uses up to 95% less oil than deep frying. Perfect for wings, crispy fries, onion rings and more

Compatible with most 6 quart instant pot multi-use pressure cookers: See list below for details. The Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with Instant Pot stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots

Advanced safety: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more

Air Fryer accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal air flow; The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use