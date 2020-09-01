Instant Pot Air Fryer + EPC Combo 8QT Electronic Pressure Cooker, 8 quart, Metallic (Renewed)



Price: $179.95 - $161.96

(as of Sep 01,2020 14:24:36 UTC – Details)





New Instant Pot Duo crisp + air fryer 11-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker with detachable air fryer lid quickly pressure cooks, sautés, Steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil and Dehydrates

11 smart programs put cooking on autopilot with delicious results: the pressure cooker lid offers 6 wet cooking functions: use it to quickly pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and Warm. The air fryer lid offers 5 dry cooking functions: use it to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

Innovative instant crisp technology ensures tender juicy meals with a crisp, golden finish — every time

10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat protection, safety lock and more, ensure safe pressure cooking. Easy-seal pressure cooking lid automatically sets to seal when locked

Easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store. 8-Quart capacity makes cooking family-size meals a breeze

Accessories include a multi-level air fryer basket and a dehydrating and broiling tray designed to ensure optimal results time after time

120 volt 60 hertz power supply – Please check your voltage if not in North America