Instagram’s TikTok rival is going global

Instagram announced Friday that it’s preparing to launch its own video-sharing feature, Reels, in the United States and 50 other countries, just one week after it began testing the platform in India

The Reels announcement comes as TikTok finds itself in a newly weakened position, after India banned the short-form video app and the Trump administration indicated he would do the same

Reels will let people record and edit 15-second videos set to music and audio, and upload them to their stories and Instagram’s Explore feature. An official launch date has not yet been announced.