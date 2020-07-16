Instagram’s revamped Shop experience in Explore goes live in the US

Instagram announced a redesigned Shop section within the Explore section back in May. Fast forward to July, and the Facebook-owned company has officially started the rollout of Instagram Shop under the Explore tab, turning it from the barebones shopping experience right into a well-curated, full-fledged shopping section.

The company says Instagram Shop makes it easier for buyers to purchase goods from brands and creators by offering them the latest trends, personalized tips, and the ability to have a look at exclusive launches in an individual place. The new Instagram Shop experience is being rolled out for users in the US, and will arrive for users in more regions in the weeks to come.

There may also be a checkout arrow that signifies services and products that you can purchase directly on Instagram without having to exit the app. Additionally, the company also plans to create a new Shop tab in the navigation bar which will lead you directly to the Instagram Shop section. And in order to make payments and donations seamless, the company can also be introducing Facebook Pay that also supports biometric authentication as a layer of security.