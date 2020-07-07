Instagram’s pinned comments feature is rolling out to everyone now

Instagram on Tuesday started the official rollout of its pinned comment feature, which the company first began testing back May. The feature lets any user pin three comments on a post to the most notable of a thread, and it’s designed to permit the author of a post to better get a grip on the tone of the comment thread through highlighting positivity and moderating more negative and abusive responses that arrive below the pinned comments.

The original test coincided with Instagram releasing a tool for the bulk-deletion of comments, which has been live for just two months. To pin a comment, just swipe left to reveal the options for reporting, deleting, and replying. Now, on the far left of the three options, you should visit a pushpin icon.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments every where. That means you can a pin a couple of comments to the top of one’s feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

Instagram has spent the last few years trying to improve its tools for combating harassment, abuse, and misinformation, and its own efforts have intensified under current CEO Adam Mosseri. In particular, Instagram’s comment moderation has improved notably. The company now uses artificial intelligence to automatically block offensive comments, plus it uses similar AI tools to warn users before they post potentially offensive or harmful captions. Pinned comments, while perhaps not as effective something as some of these earlier and much more needed additions to the platform, can still go a long way in aiding popular creators, celebrities, and businesses on Instagram better manage their profiles.