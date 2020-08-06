Instagram’s algorithm blocked negative coverage of Trump, but not Biden

Further examination from Buzzfeed discovered that up until just recently, looking for #JoeBiden on Instagram would likewise return outcomes for #trump2020 landslide and #democratsdestroyamerica along with pro-Biden messaging. Meanwhile, a comparable look for #DonaldTrump did not return associated hashtags.
Katie Paul, a director of the Tech Transparency Project, informed Buzzfeed that the suppression of associated hashtags “eliminates any possibility that negative hashtags might be connected with [Trump’] name or project mottos.”
An Instagram representative stated that the bug– which likewise impacted 10s of thousands of nonpolitical hashtags– “appears to have impacted both parties.” She kept in mind that some pro-Trump tags, consisting of #trumppence2020 and #votetrump, showed associated hashtags, whereas #democrats did not.
The tags #trumppence2020 and #votetrump are linked to 60,000 and 133,000 posts respectively, …