Instagram Reels’ biggest problem is replicating what TikTok does best

It’s simple to ignore Instagram Reels.

Instagram’s TikTok rival presented recently, bringing with it a freshly revamped Explore tab that tries to duplicate TikTok’s video feed. Alongside a brand-new video camera design developed to make producing much easier (spoiler alert: it just made things more complex), Instagram’s objective was apparent: make Reels a brand-new go-to experience on the app, just like it made Stories blow up in 2016.

But a week after its launch, Reels feels added. It’s difficult not to discover the flood of reuploaded videos from TikTok, with TikTok watermarks still dotting the upper left-hand corner of reel after reel. The genuine reels primarily appear to come from included Instagram developers, and they’re frequently based upon popular TikTok patterns.

The problem is, it’s simple to miss out on Reels completely. I need to actively advise myself that I can make a reel (it’s on a 2nd tab within the video camera screen) or that I can browse over to Explore to see reels. Reels aren’t identified as such in Stories, so they simply play as routine videos, and I have not stumble upon any videos identified as reels on my direct feed. Nothing is being served to me.

That’s the secret to TikTok’s not-so-secret dish for success: it totally eliminates the …