Instagram kept deleted photos and messages on its servers for more than a year

When you erase something from Instagram you anticipate it to be gone for excellent. But when security scientist Saugat Pokharel asked for a copy of photos and direct messages from the photo-sharing app, he was sent out information he ‘d deleted more than a year back, revealing that the info had actually never ever been completely eliminated from Instagram’s servers.

Instagram states this was because of a bug in its system that it’s now repaired, and Pokharel has actually been rewarded a $6,000 bug bounty for highlighting the issue. As reported by TechCrunch, Pokharel found the bug in October last year and states it was repaired previously this month.

“The researcher reported an issue where someone’s deleted Instagram images and messages would be included in a copy of their information if they used our Download Your Information tool on Instagram,” a representative for Instagram informed TechCrunch. “We’ve fixed the issue and have seen no evidence of abuse. We thank the researcher for reporting this issue to us.”

It’s unclear how extensive this problem was and whether it impacted all Instagram users or just a subset of them, however it’s definitely not an unusual issue. Whenever we erase information from online services there is generally a lag of some undefined time prior to …