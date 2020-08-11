Instagram couple sentenced in absentia to prison and lashes  – Middle East Monitor

An Iranian couple called social networks influencers have actually been sentenced in absentia to an integrated 16 years in prison and 74 lashes by the nation’s Revolutionary Court system. Ahmad Moin-Shirazi and his better half Shabnam Shahrokhi were offered the sentence for “propaganda against the regime”, publishing “obscene and vulgar” material and “spreading moral corruption”, according to an Instagram post by Moin-Shirazi a week back.

With over half a million fans on Instagram, Moin-Shirazi is a business owner and previous kickboxing champ. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison, while Shahrokhi was sentenced to 7 years, 74 lashes and 3 months of unsettled labour.

The couple understood that they were being targeted by the Revolutionary Court a long time back, with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence summoning them on numerous celebrations and questioning them for hours at a time. During these conferences, interrogators apparently informed Moin-Shirazi to stop publishing posts and images crucial of Iran’s domestic policies in addition to images of his better half without a headscarf on.

The social networks couple then took their 2 kids and left the nation, and are now in self-exile in neighbouringTurkey They were notified of the court’s sentence …