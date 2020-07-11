Instagram blocking all content linked to conversion therapy – Armenian News

Instagram has announced that it’ll ban all content linked to or promoting conversion therapy services, which is a psychological practice that attempts to change an LGBTQ+ person’s sexuality.

The move comes just months following the app blocked the promotion of the practice in ads, where people don’t choose what they see. Starting from July 10, Instagram extended the ban to any content connected with conversion therapy, Dazed reports.

Speaking to BBC News, Tara Hopkins, Instagram’s EMEA public policy director, said: “We don’t allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services. We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach.”

Instagram warns that it will take time to implement the ban, meaning content reported by users might not be removed instantly, though the app stresses this can change with time.

Campaigners are still urging the UK government to make conversion therapy illegal, after former prime minister Theresa May announced she would outlaw the practice in 2018. While some violent methods, including ‘corrective rape’, are illegal under already existing criminal offences, many religious practices, including exorcisms, aren’t.