Instacart is suing Uber’s grocery delivery service Cornershop

On Thursday, Instacart filed case against Cornershop, a new grocery delivery competitor in the US, over allegedly stealing thousands of its copyrighted and licensed pictures, along with product descriptions and pricing data.
“Today, Instacart filed a lawsuit against Cornershop after the company failed to comply with a cease and desist demanding it stop stealing our catalog and using our misappropriated intellectual property,” said Instacart in a statement to CNN Business. “The lawsuit makes clear that Cornershop is engaging in a systematic effort to illegally steal Instacart’s proprietary catalog while attempting to conceal that theft for its own commercial benefit.”
In a statement, Uber framed Instacart’s lawsuit as an make an effort to stifle new competition.
“Instacart is facing a new challenge in the US from a Chilean upstart, and it’s unfortunate that their first move is litigation instead of competition,” Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen said in a statement to CNN Business. “Cornershop will be responding to this complaint but won’t be deterred in bringing grocery delivery to more customers in the US.”
Meanwhile, Instacart’s business has soared through the pandemic. Investors recently poured $325 million into the service, bringing its valuation to nearly $14 billion.
The lawsuit, which includes side-by-side comparisons of some so-called stolen pictures, estimates Instacart spent at the very least $17 million since 2015 on creating and maintaining its catalog.
“By stealing and misusing Instacart’s data, Cornershop has evaded the substantial investments required of legitimate competitors in this industry,” reads the lawsuit, that was filed in a federal district court in Texas.