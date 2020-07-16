Instacart is suing Uber’s grocery delivery service Cornershop

On Thursday, Instacart filed case against Cornershop, a new grocery delivery competitor in the US, over allegedly stealing thousands of its copyrighted and licensed pictures, along with product descriptions and pricing data.

“Today, Instacart filed a lawsuit against Cornershop after the company failed to comply with a cease and desist demanding it stop stealing our catalog and using our misappropriated intellectual property,” said Instacart in a statement to CNN Business. “The lawsuit makes clear that Cornershop is engaging in a systematic effort to illegally steal Instacart’s proprietary catalog while attempting to conceal that theft for its own commercial benefit.”

In a statement, Uber framed Instacart’s lawsuit as an make an effort to stifle new competition.

“Instacart is facing a new challenge in the US from a Chilean upstart, and it’s unfortunate that their first move is litigation instead of competition,” Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen said in a statement to CNN Business. “Cornershop will be responding to this complaint but won’t be deterred in bringing grocery delivery to more customers in the US.”