The Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers of the Republic of Armenia sent a message on the occasion of the 63rd birthday of the eternal chairman of YVU, Commander Vazgen Sargsyan.

“Vazgen Sargsyan, the National Hero of Armenia, the hero of Artsakh, the victorious Sparapet, the eternal president of YVU, would have turned 63 today.

Happy birthday, heroic son of the Armenian people.

Happy Birthday, Vazgen Sargsyan.

The work done by Vazgen Sargsyan and the legacy he left is undeniable for our state and statehood.

Vazgen Sargsyan’s contribution to the Armenian army building and state building is undeniable.

Vazgen Sargsyan was an individual who was endowed with special abilities, his mind was fast, his speech was clear, his plans were perfectly determined, his work was efficient.

Eternal President of YVU Vazgen Sargsyan

The Union and Yerkrapah Volunteers of the Republic of Armenia assure and prove once again that we are faithful to your messages, we are the ones who continue the work you left unfinished. Realizing our responsibility to the people and the state, we, the Yerkrapahs, are even more united today with our state, our army. Today we also have representatives of the young and young generation, who are also ready to continue your message.

Dear compatriots, there are already many painful episodes in the pages of our history. Inspired by the biographies of heroic Armenians like Vazgen Sargsyan, with the heroism they created, we must once again overcome the challenges we face with glory.

We will certainly write our modern history rich in achievements and new achievements.

Happy birthday again Vazgen Sargsyan,

Glory to YOU ​​Commander.

Glory to our army, Yerkrapah, volunteers,

Glory to the Armenian soldier!

Eternal glory to the martyrs,

Our homage to the heroic mothers,

Glory to Armenia, Artsakh, Diaspora trinity.

“Peace to our country,” the message reads.