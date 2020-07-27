Inspections of combat bases held – Panorama

On July 25, the inspections were conducted in the military bases of one of the military units acting under the fifth military formation . As the Ministry of Defense reported, the inspectors were aimed at checking the conditions of conducting combat duty and the furnishing of the positions.

During the inspections, it was record that the combat positions are equipped with all necessary means for the organization of the combat guard, the actions of the adversary are monitored and the safety measures are strictly followed. Respective instructions were given to the command staff of the units and the heads of bases.