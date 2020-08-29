Inspection head Coates praises Abe for Tokyo preparedness By Reuters

©Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Influential Olympics authorities John Coates applauded Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday for his operate in getting Tokyo prepared for the now postponed 2020 Olympic Games and stated he was personally dissatisfied to see him required to step down.

Abe, 65, revealed his resignation due to bad health onFriday

Australia’s Coates directs the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Games, which were held off till 2021 since of the international COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is disappointing news from a professional and personal perspective,” Coates stated in a declaration.

“With his government’s firm commitment, the Tokyo Olympic Games Organising Committee’s readiness to host the Olympic Games was quite extraordinary. Japan was ready, but due to COVID we now look to next year.

“His assistance has actually been massive.”

Abe was likewise applauded by the IOC and International Paralympic Committee.