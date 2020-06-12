Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the newly introduced Spider-Man: Miles Morales will likely be a standalone title for the PlayStation 5, quashing rumors that the title was merely a remastered version or an expansion of the unique PS4 Spider-Man that have been swirling because the reveal. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will reportedly be smaller in scope than the unique, although, per a Bloomberg report that in contrast it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope.

Part of the confusion stems from feedback from Simon Rutter, EVP head of European enterprise at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who commented in an interview with The Telegraph, “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.” Rutter went on to elucidate, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component — which is the expansion element — but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

Despite Rutter’s feedback, although, developer Insomniac Games has confirmed in a tweet that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a “standalone game” that continues the adventures of the video game Spider-Man.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was a 2017 spinoff from mainline sequence entry Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which shared related gameplay components, graphics, and know-how because the earlier title. But it was a smaller, shorter expertise than a conventional Uncharted game. (It was additionally offered for $39 at retail, as an alternative of a full $59 price ticket.) Spider-Man: Miles Morales, according to Bloomberg’s report, will observe a related technique, with a “significantly shorter” run time than the unique Spider-Man (which took about 40 hours to finish, not counting DLC expansions).

But not like The Lost Legacy, which was launched on the identical platform as Uncharted 4, Spider-Man: Miles Morales may have the added wrinkle that, along with specializing in a new character and including new gameplay options, the PS5 title may even construct on the PS4 game with new technical enhancements to benefit from the console’s extra highly effective {hardware}. A post on the PlayStation Blog particulars a few of these enhancements, together with “near-instantaneous fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City” and “highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals,” in comparison with the unique PS4 title.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will likely be launched on the PlayStation 5 this vacation season.