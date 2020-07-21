INSMY Portable IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Outdoor Speaker Shower Speaker, with HD Sound, Support TF Card, Suction Cup, 12H Playtime, for Kayaking, Boating, Hiking (Navy)



INSMY

INSMY is a professional brand for Bluetooth speakers. We own a top-level R&D team that is recognized as the leading team of R&D capacity and creation. Therefore, we can offer our customers more new designs and high-quality products constantly.

INSMY C12 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker



Take Your Tunes on Your Road

INSMY Waterproof shower speaker is portable and practical design. IPX7 100% Waterproof and IPX6 Dustproof. Built for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, kayaking but also for bathroom showering, backyard summer pool party. Loud and clear sound surprise you.

IPX7 Waterproof

5W Loud HD Sound

12H Playtime & 1200mAh Rechargeable Battery

Ultra Portable & Lanyard & Detachable Suction Cup

Bluetooth 5.0 & 66 Ft Connection Range

Support TF Card & Built-in Mic for Hand-free Call

INSMY Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Shower Speaker



IPX7 waterproof, be submerged up to 1 M depth and 30 minutes

No more worrying about rain or spills. Waterproof Bluetooth speaker perfect for camping, hiking, biking, kayaking, bathroom showering, backyard party, and other outdoor activities. Bring joy to everyone.

Sound Bigger Than Its Size

HD loud clear solid sound, noise reduction design without fear of environmental noise. Enjoy loud solid wireless sound wherever and whenever life takes you. Thanks to dual opposing passive radiators, it pumps out sound while keeping vibration to minimum. Manufactured with high-performance drivers and passive radiators, shower speaker delivers brilliant HD loud sound even under the noise of showering

Listen All Day Morning to Night 12Hours

1200mAh Lithium-ion battery lets you enjoy up to 12 hours playtime, rechargeable with USB cable. Enjoy your outdoor challenge trip all day, best choice for camping, biking, boating, kayaking, backyard time!

Charge time: within 3 hours.

Ultra-Portable Practical design, Handheld Size

Small Bluetooth Speaker bring you the joy of music anytime anywhere. Lightweight design compatible for all people and kids, and easily slip into a handbag backpack, even your pocket.

Bluetooth 5.0 Built-in Mic Hands-free features

Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a stable wireless connection with an incredible 66ft range. When the speaker is connected, it can also function as a speakerphone for voice calls in addition to being an audio playback device.

Support PLAY MODES:

1.Connect your device’s Bluetooth

2.Insert TF/Micro SD card

Easy to Pair Quick to Use

Voice prompts makes pairing with your devices such as phone, iPad, tablets, laptops, MAC, MP3 easier than ever. Bluetooth 5.0 version brings you faster and stabler signal transmission in 2X speed than 4.2 version.

What you get



What’s in the box

1 x INSMY C12 Bluetooth Speaker

1 x USB Charge Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Suction Cup

【INCREDIBLE PLAYTIME, UP TO 12 HOURS】INSMY waterproof Bluetooth speaker with the Built-in li-ion 1200mAh rechargeable battery guarantees up to 12 hours playtime at 70% volume. Charge time: within 3 hours. Enjoy music day to night never stop.

【SUPERIOR HD SOUND, CLEAR LOUD】with 5W driver and passive radiators, INSMY shower speaker delivers surprisingly loud clear stereo sound even under showering noise. SUPERIOR SOUND of the speaker plays a distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume.

【LIGHTWEIGHT PORTABLE TRAVEL MINI SIZE, HANDS-FREE FUNCTION】Super compact, handheld size. BUILT-IN Mic for handsfree calls from Phone. Includes Micro-USB charging cable and lanyard. Come with a SUCTION CUP, easy to attach in bathroom tiles and mirrors.

【BLUETOOTH 5.0 INCREDIBLE CONNECTION RANGE, SUPPORT TF CARDS】INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth speaker can connect the device from 66 unobstructed feet away. Advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 5.0 provides effortless, greater wireless range and more stable Bluetooth connection for all Bluetooth devices. Such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung, PC. Support micro SD/TF card.