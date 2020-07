Price: $168.16

(as of Jul 27,2020 00:17:47 UTC – Details)



Insignia NS-39D220NA16 LED HDTV: Sit back and enjoy your favorite programming on this simple and elegant TV. Easily connect a DVD player, Blu-ray player or gaming console.

720p resolution for quality HD images

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Two 5W speakers

3 HDMI inputs for your home theater connection

60Hz refresh rate