Inside the secret cheese room at Woolworths Double Bay in Sydney that you’ve NEVER heard of 

Australian grocery store chains are slowly changing into extra stylish, with particular sections stuffed with luxurious treats.

Both Coles and Woolworths have upped their recreation, opening boutique shops in prosperous suburbs round the nation.

The outdated Kings Theatre in Rose Bay an prosperous suburb in Sydney’s east has been remodeled right into a vacation spot grocery store the place buyers can pamper their pooches at the pick-and-mix canine deal with bar.

There’s additionally a contemporary pasta bar, a Japanese mochi ice cream counter and a macaron bar.

Shoppers have additionally not too long ago found Double Bay’s Woolworths has a secret room inside devoted to cheese.

The specialty room is hidden inside the grocery store chain’s Double Bay retailer, in Sydney’s prosperous jap suburbs

The Coles in Hawthorn, Melbourne, has been designed with close by college students in thoughts, and contains a macaron station (pictured, left) and a sweet bar (proper)

A buyer revealed the hidden gem in a TikTok video, which has triggered widespread envy from different buyers.

‘This Double Bay Woolworths is the fanciest in Australia,’ Ryan Paturzo says in the video has he enters the retailer.

At first, the retailer appears like some other grocery store, however then Mr Paturzo enters by way of a glass door right into a room lined with cheese.

‘They have a a walk-in cheese room,’ Mr Paturzo says in the footage. ‘Parmesan, brie, goats…’

‘You identify it, it is in right here. Pick up your favorite wheel immediately. My fav’s gouda.’

The video has amassed greater than 328,000 views, with many customers sharing how impressed they had been by the luxurious retailer.

‘Every Woolworths must be like this,’ one individual wrote.

Coles in Double Bay, Sydney has natural fruit and greens that are sourced from Green Camel Organic Produce, who use high-tech natural glasshouses and particular water-efficient methods

‘I want my native Woolies was like this,’ wrote one other.

The retailer contains an in-store cafe with barista-made natural espresso and even an on-site florist.

The buying trolleys are produced from recycled milk bottles and the eco-baskets are produced from recycled tender plastics.

The unique store has a complete part devoted to hemp meals and a wide range of gluten free merchandise.

Envy-inducing supermarkets are starting to pop up in prosperous suburbs throughout Australia.

Coles, in Melbourne’s Hawthorn, was dubbed ‘Australia’s most boujee’ grocery store when it opened in May.

In Rose Bay, Coles has opened a boutique retailer, which appears like a 1920s film theatre from the outdoors with its art-deco design model

Pet homeowners can pampered their pets with the fancy snack station on supply inside the retailer (Pictured: A girl together with her canine)

The boutique retailer provides freshly pressed juice, a macaron bar and even ice cream for canines.

Specially designed with millennials in thoughts, it has a contemporary pasta bar, a Japanese mochi ice cream counter, a cinema-style sweet bar and self-serve barista-quality espresso.

Pets are particularly pampered at the new store, because of a doggy ice cream bar and a devoted pet treats part.

The totally trendy grocery store makes use of containers as an alternative of plastic luggage, and provides an eco-friendly product part and a zero edible meals waste coverage.

Head of Coles Local Michael Fahd mentioned: ‘The smaller Coles Local format is extremely fashionable with our prospects as we put lots of effort in to tailor the retailer to the wants of the native space.

‘Our new Hawthorn retailer shares greater than 80 speciality merchandise from native growers, bakers, producers and cafes.’

The spectacular Coles even has an ‘entertaining’ part so prospects can get what they should host a lavish ceremonial dinner when restrictions elevate (pictured)

Coles designed the retailer after it performed vast analysis into the Rose Bay group, discovering they’re greater than twice as probably to decide on premium, prime quality merchandise than the common Australian shopper