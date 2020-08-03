Inside the National Tennis Centre: How diligence and agility has driven elite tennis’ return | Tennis News





All associated with tennis are adjusting to brand-new methods of working

On May 15, 2 bros required to a tennis court in south west London for the very first time because the lockdown duration had actually been enforced. One was commemorating his 33 rd birthday and the other aspired to advise his ‘lil brother’ that he might still run him around a bit on court …

Those 2 bros were Andy and Jamie Murray and the court was at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, it was the very first day that it had actually re-opened its doors to elite professional athletes as it started ‘Stage One – Return to Training’.

On that opening day, the Murray bros took the chance to blow away a couple of lockdown cobwebs as did the British females’s No 1 Johanna Konta and Fed Cup gamers Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter.

For all, it marked the start of the ‘brand-new typical’ for elite tennis gamers in Britian and represented the initial steps on the roadway to going back to elite domestic competitors, which is now happening at the National Tennis Centre.

‘Project Restart’ or versions of that …