Inside the lavish world of weddings in the United Arab Emirates

Ed. note: This story was reported, written, and edited prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When New York-based wedding planner and designer Preston Bailey was first asked to work on a wedding in the Middle East more than 20 years ago, he admits he was surprised. The royal client had seen his book in London and inquired.

Bailey, however, didn’t know much about working in that part of the world. Fast forward to the present and his company regularly puts on elaborate celebrations in the Middle East, frequently in the United Arab Emirates.

“These weddings are very special for the simple reason that most of my clients are exposed to extraordinary luxury and talent,” says Bailey. “They hire us [because] they’ll love to see a design that’s never been done before. They are amazingly creative, not only in decor, but art installations and technology taken to another level.”

Dubai is increasingly branding itself as a luxury wedding destination. Abdulaziz Alnoman

Weddings in the UAE are often lavish, even deemed over-the-top by western standards, and it’s a quickly growing segment of the luxury wedding industry. Budgets can range anywhere from $80,000 to $250,000, on average. The culture and guest count, though, play a big role: some local Emirati weddings bring in 1,500-plus guests…

