Inside the lavish lifestyle of Australia’s youngest billionaire who doubled her wealth in months 

Australia’s youngest billionaire and digital design mogul Melanie Perkins leads a life of luxury as the country’s third richest woman – but stresses she and her fiance business partner are not dedicated to their personal wealth.

Ms Perkins has amassed a personal fortune of $2.5billion through her Sydney-based graphics company Canva, that allows businesses to create their own social networking graphics, posters and invitations.

Her stock soared as the COVID-19 pandemic confined workers to their domiciles and forced them to work remotely – doubling her wealth in a matter of just months.

The 32-year-old’s social networking profile boasts of her lavish trips to international countries – with Australia’s third richest woman lately sharing an image of her taking in the Rio de Janeiro skyline in Brazil.

Last July, she and her fiance Cliff Obrecht – with whom she founded Canva in 2014 – shared photos of the pair enjoying a trip to Cappadocia in central Turkey.

The pair also have jetted off to Richard Branson’s luxurious privately-owned island Necker Island in the Carribean’s British Virgin Islands.

Their company expanded to Manila and Beijing in the five years since Canva launched – recently reaching a $US6billion ($AUD8.3billion) valuation.

Mr Obrecht proposed to Ms Perkins on the trip to Turkey, although that he stresses the couple live a simple life despite the wealth they’ve gained from their graphical design firm.

He said the couple plan to donate their billions to the ‘greater good’ rather than spend it on themselves.

‘Mel and I are committed to giving out all our money to produce the world a better place,’ that he told The Australian.

‘I think with running such a large company with such a significant valuation now, it’s an obligation on us to make use of that to be always a force once and for all and make the world a better place, rather than just hoard s**t.’

Mr Obrecht said he proposed to his wife having an engagement ring worth just $30, and the couple were looking at spending their money on causes like reforming the world wide health system.

‘We live pretty modestly and we do not really see the need certainly to just accrue wealth. The priority for the company is education, because we really feel educating underprivileged people gives them the chance to break the cycle,’ he said.

His fiance added she hoped to create more equality to disadvantaged communities through her position of power in the business world.

Perkins’ wealth is only trumped only by mining magnate Gina Rinehart who owns Hancock Prospecting, valued at $16.25billion, and Vicky Teoh – the founder of telecommunications company TPG Telcom – worth $2.6billion.

Canva is currently worth $8.77billion after raising around $87million in its latest investor round from existing shareholders, including Australian company Blackbird Ventures and Sequoia Capital, from China.

Ms Perkins previously told Daily Mail Australia she dreamed up the idea for a graphics design business from her mother’s settee while studying a first-year digital media subject at university in 2005.

She fell in love with graphic design and developed skills far exceeding those of her peers, to the point where she was invited to instruct graphic design workshops to students in other faculties.

Ms Perkins found a lot of people struggled to make use of the clunky computer software, so she developed a business idea.

‘It was really complex and difficult, and it would take the entire semester to just learn where the buttons were on the software,’ she said.

‘At the same time Facebook was taking off, plus it was very easy to use and everyone was onto it.

WHAT SETS THE CANVA OFFICE APART? Ms Perkins wanted to create the perfect workplace for her employees. Canva staff can be obtained free overseas trips with the entire office and therefore are allowed to work the hours they wish to work. Other extravagant incentives for a lot more than 80 personnel include ‘elaborate celebrations’ when the team hit their target goal, free gymnasium and yoga membership cards and free meals. Lucky employees treated to freshly-made meals cooked by top chefs and Ms Perkins strongly believes siting down with the entire team in a lunch room is a good way to bond over work. ‘One of the Canva perks people hear about a lot is the chef cooks lunches every single day,’ she previously told Daily Mail Australia. ‘The chefs are very talented of course, but the real value and exciting part of the lunches is the team sits down with a changing range of people every single day and connect as people. ‘That feeling of community and connection is truly important for any business that wants to attempt to achieve big things, because you’re going to need certainly to take risks and take to things together, and so trust is very important.’ Pictured: The Canva office where employees are treated to an in-house chef who cooks lunch

‘And I just had this belief that in the future it was not going to be as complex to do design work.’

In 2007, Ms Perkins came up with the idea to generate easy-to-use graphical design software that allows schools and students to produce their own yearbooks.

She had no business or marketing experience but said her inexperience gave her confidence that it wouldn’t be too difficult to start out a company from scratch.

‘My boyfriend became my co-founder and we started in my mum’s family area,’ she said.

CANVA TIMELINE 2005: Melanie Perkins found her love for graphical design at university. 2007: She developed an idea to generate easy-to-use graphics software to greatly help schools make their own yearbooks. Ms Perkins and her now-fiance developed an agenda for Fusion Yearbook on her mother’s couch in Perth. 2008: Fusion Yearbook makes its first sale to a French school in Sydney. 2008-2010: The couple sold the computer software to a lot more than 120 schools. 2010: Ms Perkins and Mr Obrecht visited the Innovator of the Year awards in Perth to present Fusion Yearbooks, and met Silicone Valley investor Bill Tai. 2011: The couple travelled to o the US to meet with Mr Tai and Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen. 2012: Ms Perkins attended a MaiTai Global conference in Hawaii where she met with a variety of investors. 2013: Canva closed its first funding round of $3million and officially launched. 2014: Canva had reached one million users, and last month the company reached four million users and raised $12.6million in investment. 2014-2020: The company has raised more than $400m from investors and increases in value with each investment round.

‘Our naivety in some ways helped us … If I knew at the time all the things I did not know it might have been intimating.’

The couple stared with a bank loan and a tax rebate of $5,000, which they used to advertise on the web and send sample yearbooks to school.

Their first sale was to a French school in Sydney in 2008.

‘When we got our first $100 cheque, it absolutely was the most exciting moment ever, once you understand people were willing to pay for what we had built,’ Ms Perkins said.

‘We never took on external financing but we kept putting every cent back to the business.’

They sold to 15 schools in their first year, 30 in their 2nd and 80 in their third.

In 2010, Ms Perkins and Mr Obrecht visited the Innovator of the Year awards in Perth to present Fusion Yearbooks where she met MaiTai Global founder and San Francisco investor Bill Tai.

‘He was the first investor I’d met who had insights in to the whole world of technology and venture capital. It was a window to a different world,’ she said.

‘He also said if I ever came to San Francisco he’d meet with me.’

Meanwhile, she was having a few ideas about expanding the Fusion model beyond school yearbooks.

The following year she travelled to the US to generally meet with Mr Tai and Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen.

She pitched them the idea for her 2nd company Canva, a free on the web tool which allows people to design web graphics, including posters, business cards, and invitations.

A two-week trip turned into a three-month trip as Ms Perkins met with as much investors and software engineers as she could.

Mr Tai ended up coming on board being an investor, and he invited Ms Perkins to a MaiTai conference in Hawaii in 2012 where she met a great deal of the people who ended up investing in Canva.

Canva closed its first funding round of $3million in early 2013, and after a lot more than a year of development launched in August of the same year.

By the end of 2014, Canva had reached one million users, and last month the company reached four million users and raised $12.6 million in investment.

The company has since raised more than $400million from investors and increases in value with each investment round.