Inside the Huddle: Who is the best running back in the NFL? | NFL News





The Inside the Huddle hosts have been agreed on Derrick Henry as their high running back in the league

On this week’s episode of Inside the Huddle, Jeff Reinebold and Neil Reynolds picked out their high 5 NFL running backs.

Continuing with their ‘Best in the Business’ sequence after overlaying broad receivers in last week’s podcast, our hosts this time centered on the floor sport.

Jeff and Neil’s high 5 running backs Jeff Neil 1 Derrick Henry Derrick Henry 2 Christian McCaffrey Christian McCaffrey 3 Ezekiel Elliott Saquon Barkley 4 Saquon Barkey Nick Chubb 5 Aaron Jones Aaron Jones

Despite it turning into commonplace for running backs to be described as ‘devalued’, Jeff burdened the significance of the place in immediately’s NFL, saying: “When you are trying to close out a game in the fourth quarter, you better have a running back.

“When anyone is providing you with a glance that you’ve to have the ability to exploit with the running sport, you higher have a running back.”

The groups with these gamers definitely have that lined, and we start Jeff’s record with the NFL’s 2019 speeding chief…

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Henry led the NFL in speeding yards final season

Why does Jeff have him above the remainder of these proficient backs?

“Because of his size,” he stated on Inside the Huddle. “This is private choice however I like huge backs. I like a man you possibly can end the sport with, who can grind out yards for you.

“The factor that put him over the high for me is in 15 video games, [he had] 16 touchdowns and he averaged 11.Four yards per reception. Nobody talks about him out of the backfield as a go receiver. I do know a whole lot of that is display screen yardage however there are a whole lot of receivers who want to end the 12 months averaging that.

“So I think he is ‘the guy’ right now in the NFL.”

With 1,540 speeding yards final season, he led the pack. Expect the Titans to proceed with their Henry-led assault in 2020.

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey was solely the third participant ever to document 1,000 speeding and receiving yards in the identical season

There was no dispute from the hosts about McCaffrey at No 2, with the fourth-year professional coming off a 1,387 speeding and 1,005 receiving-yard season, in which he added 19 complete touchdowns. Had the Panthers completed with a document higher than 5-11, maybe he would have leapfrogged Henry.

Despite having him this excessive, Jeff did have considerations, citing the variety of touches (403 final season) at his dimension (5-foot-11, 205 kilos) as a possible recipe for catastrophe.

With a brand new regime in Carolina, nevertheless, McCaffrey is positive to be closely featured as soon as extra in their 2020 assault.

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott has been a constant producer in the Dallas backfield since being drafted in 2016

Although he picked Elliott at three, Jeff stated: “He is a extra well-rounded back than he possibly is given credit score for.

“The one part of this we haven’t talked about – and it always gets overlooked when you’re talking about running backs – is Elliot is very, very good in pass protection, he’s a very good blocker, he’s tough and physical.”

Jeff argued his capacity in all three phases (running, receiving, blocking) is what units him aside from the gamers listed above.

“He had 54 receptions last year and 12 touchdowns on the ground,” Jeff stated. “I actually assume he is a man that is a real every-down back and there aren’t a whole lot of these guys.

“Henry is one of those guys you would get out the backfield most of the time and put a third-down back in there. McCaffrey is a tough guy for his size but I just don’t know if he has that pounding ability. I think Elliott can do all those things plus block and that’s why he made number three on my list.”

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Despite a quiet season, Saquon Barkley is not going to be ignored as considered one of the best backs in the league

After a 2,000-scrimmage-yard rookie marketing campaign, Barkley didn’t fairly present the encore we have been anticipating as he fell to 1,441 complete yards, and down from 15 touchdowns to eight.

However, this has not deterred each Jeff and Neil from having the 23-year-old in their high 5.

In 2020, Barkley can have a brand new head coach, new opening-day beginning quarterback, and improved offensive line to work with – he may very well be a fast riser up this record as soon as soccer resumes.

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones couldn’t cease scoring final season and has scored 40 occasions in his final 30 video games

Finally, Green Bay’s Jones managed to sneak into each lists. While Neil cited Jones’ nostril for the finish zone as spectacular, Jeff had his personal causes.

“My knock on Jones in the past has been his ability to play when he’s hurt,” stated Jeff. “He’s missed an terrible lot of video games however I believed final 12 months he put that behind him.

“When you have a look at 4.6 yards per carry, that to me is extra vital than yardage. It was once {that a} 1,000-yard back was the mark of success. Now we’re enjoying 16 video games that is a unique deal. I have a look at manufacturing per carry.

“So you have bought Derrick Henry who led the League at 5.1. Well, Aaron Jones was 4.6 and scored 16 touchdowns identical to Henry did. I felt like he needed to be on the record and he is very, superb out of the backfield with 9.7 yards per reception.

“Jones is not a name that pops into your head but I think when you really sit down and look at the players, this is a guy that’s a very, very good football player.”

The one absentee from Jeff’s record who was included in Neil’s was Nick Chubb, who ousted Elliott. Neil was impressed with the rising Cleveland Brown, who racked up 1,494 speeding yards final season in his sophomore marketing campaign, narrowly lacking out on the speeding title.

