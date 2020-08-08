( CNN)– For nearly a century, King Tutankhamun has actually been the poster young boy for AncientEgypt His death mask was sublimely, breathtakingly crafted over 3,300 years back from 24 pounds of beaten gold, with eye liner of lapis lazuli and eyes of quartz and obsidian.

It’s most likely the most identifiable artifact we have from antiquity.

Once entombed in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, the mask has actually explored the world, mesmerizing audiences with its aura of luxury and millenia-old regal secret.

“You know, if you ask a child from the age of eight and you tell him Egypt, and he will tell you King Tut,” Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist and previous antiquities minister, informs CNN. “I made a Skype last week to a school in the States. All the children ask about one thing, Tutankhamun.”

While ancient Egyptians crafted excellent monoliths to their dead, marvels of granite and limestone consisting of the Pyramids at Giza, modern-day Egyptians have actually been constructing a brand-new house for Tutankhamun and his forefathers simply over a mile away.

As huge as an airport: The brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum KHALED DESOUKI/AFP through Getty Images

Something significant of their own in glass and concrete.

Construction has actually taken 8 years up until now, the opening postponed numerous times, however the Grand Egyptian Museum isn’t called “Grand” for absolutely nothing.

At nearly half a million square meters, it’s the size of a significant airport, with a cost to match. Most of the big expense has actually been consulted with loans from Japan.

The Egyptians terribly …