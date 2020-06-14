Inside one reporter’s experience from Ferguson to Floyd

But I’m a reporter and so I forced myself to watch it again and again. Used to do so several times. I was trying to get all the words that were being said. I was counting the number of times Floyd told the officer, “I can’t breathe.” The number of times bystanders begged police to get off his neck. The number of times he said, “They gonna kill me.” The one time he called out to his dead mama.

My job that day was to tell people about Floyd’s final moments so I had to make certain I had the details right. But I hated carrying it out because I knew I was searing those pictures into my brain forever. Watching somebody be tortured leaves you with a unique helplessness, particularly when you know the greatest outcome. Bile rose in my own throat more often than once. I retched as I watched.

It was not initially. There is really a vicious cycle that makes it much more disturbing. I am aware what comes next, I’ve done this for greater than a decade. The video happens, we break it down. I go on it all in, and we go report to discover what happens. Each time I wonder if it will be the past. I also fear and wonder sometimes how soon the next one will be. What is enough? When is enough? Will this function as time that the people, our planet, and this country is moved?

When I arrived on the streets of Minneapolis, protests were raging by individuals who had also watched that video. I felt the anger and sorrow myself but shoved it down to my toes and so i could be a journalist with open eyes and an open mind. I walked the streets listening to people’s hurt and outrage. Black people, Native people, Latino people, white people, immigrants and people from all walks of life.

I did not have to try to understand their words. I possibly could feel their devastated souls rip through my own.

“Where do I put my anger?” a black teenager asked me. I did not need to simply tell him that I push mine down to the bottom of my soul, because that is not good advice. I told him he’d have to find out what works for him. But I said destroying things won’t fix his anger. He promised that he was just raising his voice, but he said the destruction all over, including the torching of the Third Precinct police station, was an email because no one was listening before and now even the powerful were listening.

I abhor violence. I do not go to violent action-packed films. I can not deal with scary, tense horror flicks. My body can not handle it. I’ve seen too much of it in true to life. I have covered wars and seen what remains following the bombs fall and bullets stop. My eyes can not un-see the dead babies, the disfigured adults, the blank stares of war-torn people trying to find their long ago to some semblance of a life. I can still see the faces of families mangled by war and terrorism in Libya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, the Palestinian territories and Israel. I try to shut all of it out, however it is futile. Seeing injustices and brutality against some of my fellow Americans within my country is really a special type of torment. Seeing black and brown folks often taking the brunt of violence both by community members and as a result of police may be unbearable.

As the occasions rolled on and the protests in Minneapolis grew, so did my sorrow. The destruction will make life so much harder for the all residents of the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, particularly the elderly, or those without easy transportation. Two of these grocery stores, Target, and a quick food joint all gone in one block. The neighborhood had been deprived. Now it’s a disaster zone. It is just yet another indignity to endure where they are mourning a terrible death in their streets.

One evening, before sundown, I stood where George Floyd was killed, interviewing a black nurse who had helped treat a cyclist she said have been struck by way of a man driving a truck through a protest line.

At the conclusion of the interview she said, “Hey the chief is behind you. I think he’s praying.”

“The chief?” I said, “What chief?” I turned around and there stood Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Well, I guess we missed as soon as, I thought, but decided to go to decide to try to talk to him. I was sure that he wouldn’t engage. Never have I ever been able to get a police chief to talk one-on-one so immediately after an event where his officer or officers are accused of killing someone and sparking huge protests.

But this time had been different. I had never seen a chief go to a nearby where a police-involved killing had occurred while protests were raging. When I chased down the principle in Ferguson, Missouri, following the killing of Michael Brown, he was combative and defensive.

But here was Arradondo. So I told myself, “Have an open mind, do not judge this situation. Just let it unfold.” I really do that a lot in this type of work. Remind myself I will be there to listen and have questions for the American public. This was about to become more than just that.

My producer, Jason Kravarik, told our get a grip on room that people were going to decide to try to talk to the principle, and it is actually a moment to take live. Unbeknownst to us, anchor Don Lemon was having an emotional conversation with one of George Floyd’s brothers, Philonise Floyd, and the Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump at the exact same exact time. They hadn’t yet spoken to Arradondo. And that they had a question for the principle.

All of a rapid, I found myself in a unique position. I become a conduit between the police chief and a family enduring terrible pain because of the actions of his officers. I felt a weird type of fear. The fear of letting someone down in their worst moments. The fear of setting it up wrong. I’d never forgive myself easily screwed this up. I simply wanted to make sure I was conveying the true sentiments from the Floyd family to the principle so there is no miscommunication.

What unfolded was remarkable. As we went live, I told the principle that we were on live with your family of George Floyd and he responded by removing his cap. The show of respect was the first sign that things were going to be real. No official canned remarks. No rehearsed lines. No nonsense.

Words can’t convey the tension and emotion that oozed onto the screen but you can watch it here . What I will say is afterward I broke down in tears. I walked away from the crowd, the chief and the spotlight and sat on a stoop and bawled.

Hours later as I continued to report from what became the people’s memorial to George Floyd, a guy from a nearby approached me. He said he had immigrated to the united states from Liberia after suffering two civil wars there. “I just want you to know that your interview with the chief changed my mind about something,” that he said. “I always thought police were against us. They were not human to me. They were uniforms that caused us trouble. I will never look at them the same way after the way that chief acted. He showed respect. I see that they are human after all.”

I went to the vehicle and cried for the 2nd time that day. After days of searing anger, a simple act of compassion and respect from somebody in power to a suffering family was the matter that changed a man’s mind.

It reinforced what I have always wanted to believe. Kindness is stronger than rage. Compassion is mightier than anger. Understanding could be the key to change.

I have fought all my professional life as a journalist to separate my biases from my writing and might work. I have recently realized that it may be more honest to name those biases and explain how I am telling the story while at exactly the same time forcing myself to remain objective and having editors help me get it right.

I cannot say that I will be not profoundly affected by the sorrow of my fellow human beings. It is crushing sometimes. But as well as obtaining the desire to tell stories like all journalists do, I have a drive to do the hard things, to cover racism and hate in most its forms in the US.

I never wanted to be the reporter who ONLY covered dilemmas in the black community. I value a thousand things and yet it really is clear that the black American experience keeps turning up in my inbox and will not be ignored.

Growing up biracial in the 1970s made conversations about race unavoidable. My white mother was constantly asked basically was adopted or why my hair was so “fuzzy.” Later in life, one of the people around me got comfortable enough to make use of the N-word, only to tell me they weren’t discussing me, obviously, because they said, “I wasn’t really black.” My childhood in the South left with me with a lot of unanswered questions. I will be still trying to answer one of the questions: Why do people hate one another because of their pores and skin? I have many responses. None of them suffice.

As a mixed-race woman, my color can be helpful and make me a target all at exactly the same time. I merge spaces all over the world and individuals refer to me as American. But in America I am never allowed to just be American. I am a black American. That’s fine with me.

On the one hand, protesters sometimes believe I understand them because we likely have a shared experience. And they are correct. On another hand, some police see me as a protester, another black face in the crowd even when I identify myself as a journalist. I am aware this, and so i can name it and move on with my job. When I see violence on the part of protesters or police, I name that too. Police have a job to do. It is often dangerous and unpleasant. But how they do their jobs is important to investigate.

It was the same six years ago when I was standing in Ferguson, Missouri, watching the planet around me be set on fire, literally and figuratively. The anger, the frustration, the sorrow and the calls to action following the shooting death of Michael Brown by officer Darren Wilson was the same. The protests lasted more than 100 days and I was there for much of it. The story became an integral part of my personal history as well as America’s history.

In Ferguson I was initially met with hostility by protesters who felt the media was not portraying their side of the story fairly. I was cursed out live on the air for saying the protests had turned violent at times. I was hit in the pinnacle with a bottle or rock (never could find out what) while covering the fires being set.

Over time, the protesters and I seemed to come to an awareness that I was always going to say what I saw, but I’d recognize the pain and reasons of the who wanted to burn up it all down. The Ferguson and St. Louis County police couldn’t have cared less easily and other journalists had the right to be there. Some did not treat us as people with constitutional rights to be there to bear witness.

After the months of daily protests, I wondered if Ferguson is the case that changed the planet or at the least American policing. It began with Brown being stopped for jaywalking in his own neighbor hood. Minutes later he was shot to death by way of a police officer. The details were disputed although not that the town exploded. It was not almost Michael Brown’s blood in the streets. The black and poor there were fed up with being over-policed. The endless ticketing for things like jaywalking and driving offenses, done not just for public safety but to pour money into the city and police department coffers at the cost of individuals who could least afford it, as the Justice Department subsequently found.

In Ferguson no video ever emerged of what happened between the officer and Michael Brown. A grand jury declined to indict Wilson and there is no agreement about what happened.

The people in the streets of Ferguson hoped for a big change in American policing. But it didn’t happen. Instead, what came next felt like more punishment for folks of color. We witnessed a sudden escalation in activity in the racist chatrooms we monitor. There was a far more public outpouring of an “us against them mentality.” Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter. Arguments ensued. People took sides. Politicians wavered and did not do something.

All of the 2014 and 2015 cases of police killings of black men that sparked mass protests happened while America’s first black president was in office. And African Americans weren’t just dying at the hands of police. Dylann Roof massacred nine people at Bible study in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, since they were black. The marching and outrage seemed to drain from the streets and decelerate by 2016. The attention turned to politics and a new force of personality: Donald Trump. White supremacists were emboldened more on the web and I possibly could see that a physical manifestation would come, I just did not know when or where.

In August 2017, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched openly on the streets of Charlottesville , Virginia. Counterprotesters turned out to challenge them and one, Heather Heyer, was killed and many more injured when a white supremacist drove his car deliberately right into a crowd.

Covering this hate and these losses could destroy my faith in humanity. Both Garner and Floyd were stopped for so-called non-violent crimes — trying to sell untaxed cigarettes and allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. And yet both died violent deaths. Covering they are hard but I just decide to try my damnedest to get to the facts. I won’t always get it right, of course maybe not. I will often be a work in progress and perfection in journalism will not exist. And I still have my faith in humanity.

I have no idea why something has broken loose and made America and the world respond . Perhaps it really is so many people seeing what I saw, the unbearable long minutes of suffering George Floyd had under the knee of a police officer. Perhaps it’s been heightened by the isolation we now have undergone as individuals facing the coronavirus.

I have many questions, for myself, for the audience, for America. I hope to be there when the answers come.