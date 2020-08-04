Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s NON-Romantic Getaway – And Why They Invited Their Pastor!

It’s all hands on deck for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, which is why the former reportedly enlisted someone special to join the couple on their private getaway: celebrity pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.!

As we reported, Kimye left Cody, Wyoming, where the rapper has been recording his new album, to take a private family vacation to try to save their marriage. But that apparently does not mean a romantic getaway to rekindle things. No, this is sounding more like an intensive couples therapy workshop retreat.

A source tells The Sun this is a “make or break” trip for the superstar couple as they continue to fight over what kind of “help” Kanye needs with his bipolar disorder.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Defends ‘Kind’ Kanye Amid His Public Mental Health Battle

While the insider claims Kim wanted to invite her mother Kris Jenner on the trip — but ultimately decided against it, she is hoping the spiritual guidance of Pastor Rich — the man who wed them in the first place when he officiated their wedding back in 2014 — will help save her and ‘Ye’s marriage, seeing as the 36-year-old is someone who the All Day performer “trusts.”

The source dished: