Inside Joe Biden’s race of a lifetime

It was late afternoon on February 2, the eve of the Iowa caucuses. We were jammed into a high-school gym in Des Moines, the state capital, for Joe Biden’s closing rally. No one believed he would win the main season’s talismanic opening contest the following day. Nor was he anticipated to come close to beating Bernie Sanders, the socialist Vermonter, in New Hampshire the next week. Though he was still ahead in the nationwide surveys, the 77- year-old previous vice-president was dealt with as the other day’s news.

A crowd of numerous hundred was waiting unexpectantly. Biden got in approximately half an hour late, accompanied by a phalanx of retired political leaders: John Kerry, 76, the previous secretary of state; Chris Dodd, 75, the retired senator from Connecticut; Tom Vilsack, 69, previous guv of Iowa; and Harold Schaitberger, 73, president of the International Association ofFirefighters The oxygen appeared to drain pipes from the space. As Biden’s surrogates spoke one after the other, the air got gradually thinner. By the time the prospect got up to speak, it was favorably embalmed. “This is like a wake,” joked one veteran tv anchor. Biden’s subtle soliloquy did little to raise the energy.

Such are the limitations of traditional knowledge. Twenty- 7 days later on, Biden got the Democratic …