Inside J Balvin’s luxury homes in Colombia

Written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Latin music super star J Balvin is understood for his strong design– including his mix of streetwear and couture, and his ever-evolving hair color. But he likes to keep things more controlled on the interior decoration front.

"When it comes to the places I live, I definitely take a less-is-more approach," the Grammy Award-winning artist stated in the current issue of Architectural Digest. "A house should be a place where you can rest your spirit. I've tried to create places that feed my soul, not my ego."

J Balvin at his Colombia house Credit: Courtesy Architectural Digest

Gracing this month’s cover, Balvin (complete name, Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin) contacted the skills of style company 5 Sólidos to produce 2 living areas in his native Colombia: a loft in busy Medell ín, and a rural retreat in Llanogrande, 30 minutes beyond the city.

His option to promote homegrown skill is in keeping with his broader assistance for Colombian and Latinx imagination, which he typically reveals to his fans on social networks.

J Balvin has a remarkably big collection of tennis shoes– a few of which are saved in this closet at his house in Llanogrande, Colombia Credit: Courtesy Architectural Digest

“Honestly, I could have called anyone in the world. But I chose 5 Sólidos because they are based right here in Medellín,” Balvin informed ADVERTISEMENT. “I love their young spirit and their passion. Latinos have beautiful taste, and we understand the meaning of lifestyle.”

A personal swimming pool that opens to the outdoors, and a sculpture by KAWS at J Balvin’s home in Medelli ín Credit: Courtesy Architectural Digest

Balvin’s relaxing nation retreat is located in a jungle landscape and plainly includes aircrafts of French oak, structured Scandinavian- design furnishing and Japanese style flourishes– consisting of framed linen doors and bonsai plants.

Adding a modern touch, the homes include art by Josh Sperling, Takashi Murakami and street artists KAWS and WhIsBe. An appearance inside among the closets at Llanogrande exposes more than a splash of color– in the kind of 850 approximately specimens from Balvin’s tennis shoe collection.

J Balvin on the cover of Architectural Digest Credit: Courtesy Architectural Digest

The city home has a personal swimming pool that can be opened to the outdoors, while the interior exposed ceiling and concrete floorings echo an essential loft visual. “I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of a New York loft — the original loft,” Balvin stated. “This is my man cave, a place where I can vibe with art and architecture, the things I love.”

A big name in reggaeton– a hybrid design affected by dancehall and consisting of components of hip hop and Latin American music– Balvin’s music videos are enjoyed by millions on YouTube. But having actually tossed himself into the style procedure, he is now imagining tasks that would permit him to additional imprint his aesthetic appeals. “It would be amazing to create special hotels of fine art and style,” he stated. And, maybe, sufficient space for those with likewise remarkable shoe collections.