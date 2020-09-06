Inside ‘Insta-Booking’: How couples are hiring wedding vendors via Instagram

Ed. note: This story was reported, written, and edited prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photographer Madison “Max” Pittman books at least one wedding a week using Instagram.

In fact, she used Instagram exclusively for the first

nine months of her business, Max McQueen Photo, as she built out her website

and established her online presence. Now that she does have a portfolio website,

Pittman still finds Instagram to be the most lucrative tool. And increasingly, she says, her clients have

grown up with the Internet. If they book everything from restaurant

reservations to a date with an app, they expect to book a wedding photographer

that way, too.

“People instantly know if they like my style and

approach just by looking at my Instagram, and they know they can connect with

me within a few seconds over direct messaging,” Pittman says of her Instagram

profile, @maxmcqueenphoto. “I

can send them links to my full galleries, photos, even posts by other vendors

who I enjoy working with super easily.”

And she’s not alone. An overwhelming number of

wedding professionals, from stationers and musicians to event planners, say

that Instagram is the most important platform for their marketing. Gone are the days when couples would meet with

wedding vendors in person to discuss details….

