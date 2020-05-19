Inside Harry and Meghan’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion: Instagram snaps reveal non-royal couple are enjoying a sunken Grecian-style bath, terrace views of LA – Armenian News

They could have give up the UK for LA, however followers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can nonetheless get a glimpse into the couple’s new life within the $18 million Hollywood house the place they’re staying, due to tycoon Tyler Perry’s Instagram account.

A scroll again by means of his account provides a tanatlising view of fifty-yr-outdated Perry’s eight-bed room, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa, which sits on 22 acres on the highest of a hill within the extremely-unique Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated group, providing sweeping views of town from the yard, based on the Daily Mail.

Photos posted by the Meet The Browns star, present a house with a luxurious sunken tub, excessive ceilings and a spacious kitchen with a marble island – to not point out a stylish white and gray nursery initially designed for the tycoon’s son, Aman.

The couple are believed to have been staying on the American actor’s house with Archie since their transfer from Canada, after stepping down as senior royals in March.