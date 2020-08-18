Inside Ellen’s ‘Emotional’ Apology To Staff Following The Ousting Of Three Executive Producers

Ellen DeGeneres is providing an apology … once again!

As we shared on Monday, it was exposed executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, in addition to co-executive manufacturer Jonathan Norman, were fired from The Ellen DeGeneres Show following major allegations of sexual misbehavior by previous workers and an examination by WarnerMedia And now, we’re hearing more about what DeGeneres needed to state to her staying group when the axe boiled down!

Related: Kevin Hart Meets Up With Ellen After Defending Her Amid Talk Show Scandal!

During a video conference with staff on Monday, the 62-year-old confessed she “wasn’t perfect,” a source who was on the call shownPeople The host included:

“I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes. I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.” A 2nd expert described more about DeGeneres’ behavior throughout the video call: