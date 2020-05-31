Inseparable twin sisters start nursing career together at same hospital during pandemic

“When the pandemic hit, it changed the whole atmosphere,” mentioned Lauren Brown.

“You didn’t think it would ever happen here, and then when it started, it was just kind of a like a whirlwind,” added Lacie.

The 21-year-old fraternal twins graduated from Oklahoma City Community College in December. They rapidly landed jobs, with the sisters now working together within the ICU at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City, treating critically in poor health and Covid-19 sufferers.

To say the twins are inseparable is an understatement.

“We’ve never had to walk into any situation alone,” mentioned Lauren.

They performed the same sports activities in highschool, went to the same faculty for his or her undergraduate levels, and now are each are pursuing their grasp’s levels in nursing at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

“We’ve always had each other. I can’t imagine it any differently; it just sounds lonely,” Lacie quipped in an interview with CNN.

The twins had an early curiosity within the medical subject and determined to develop into nurses after they have been about 12 years outdated after the household skilled a well being disaster.

“My brother Hunter was diagnosed with leukemia at 16,” defined Lacie.

The household spent numerous time at the hospital, seeing firsthand how a lot a compassionate and empathetic nurse may do to assist sufferers and their households heal.

“Just seeing the impact that the nurses made that was really changing for me,” Lacie mentioned.

“The nurse is that person there for you day in and day out to see that person get better.”

“It didn’t only change his life, but it also changed our whole family,” added Lauren.

Their brother, now in full remission, additionally works as a nurse.

For the Browns, serving to sufferers — and their family members — is a household enterprise.

“I find it really important to find that connection, they need someone to hold their hand and walk them through it just like those nurses did for our family,” mentioned Lacie.

In this together

Frontline nurses all over the world are acknowledging the bodily and emotional toll this pandemic has taken on them. Both Lauren and Lacie say this expertise is disturbing, however they credit score one another for the energy to maintain going.

“We don’t have to explain it, we could just walk through it together,” mentioned Lacie.

“We are built-in best friends, and I can’t imagine it any differently,” Lauren agreed.