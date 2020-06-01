‘Insecure’ star Kendrick Sampson says he was shot with rubber bullets 7 times during George Floyd protest

Sampson, a vocal activist, was amongst hundreds of individuals throughout the US who protested Floyd’s demise this weekend.
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis final week by the hands of police. Four officers have been concerned within the incident and all have since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.
One former officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. He was charged with with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. Protesters say they need to see fees for all 4 law enforcement officials concerned within the demise of Floyd.
Video of the event Sampson described was posted to Twitter by a good friend of Sampson. The actor reshared the video to his personal social media.
The Los Angeles Police Department didn’t instantly reply to CNN’s request for remark.
“If LAPD didn’t know cameras were on they would’ve done much WORSE,” Sampson wrote on Twitter about the incident. “They’re organized crime, continuing the legacy of slave catching.”
Sampson mentioned he went to the emergency room after the incident for his accidents, pictures of which he additionally posted on Instagram.
Sunday marked the sixth day of protests. Though lots of the nationwide protests began peacefully, some turned violent. At least 40 cities have imposed curfews and National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC.