‘Insecure’ star Jay Ellis sometimes feels ‘guilty’ for bringing his daughter ‘into this world’

Jay Ellis says being a new dad at this time — as protests occur across the country demanding racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s death — has left him with complicated emotions.

“It’s a challenge,” the Insecure actor admitted of being a parent to newborn Nora Grace. “I thought just going to work and shooting 13, 14 hours with a baby was tough but this is a whole new thing. I think there are moments when I look at her and I feel guilty that I brought her into this world and where we’re at right now.”

However, while that he has those moments, he also looks on the bright side — and having protested in Los Angles on Sunday, where in fact the streets were packed and demonstrations were peaceful — he sees a lot of hope.

“Moments like seeing so many different people — faiths, backgrounds, pronouns, sexual orientations — marching for the same thing it makes me feel so happy and hopeful for the world that she’ll live in. It wasn’t the world that my parents had to endure when they were younger or my grandparents had to endure. It’s been crazy, but I try to see the silver lining in all this going on.”

Jay Ellis with Nina Senicar at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in February. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Ellis said this protest had a different feeling that another ones that he’s attended.

“I’ve been out to other protests,” he said, “some of the gun reform stuff [and] Black Lives Matter moments. This was different. The number of people is amazing. It was inspiring. It was beautiful to see this type of diverse crowd of people all fighting for each other, fighting against police brutality. Everyone was peaceful. On top of it, COVID is offered. So lots of people are putting themselves exactly in danger. It was amazing.”

Ellis and actress and model Nina Senicar welcomed their first daughter or son, Nora Grace, on Nov. 8. The largely private couple started dating in 2015 and became engaged last year.

Senicar shared a photo from the protest and both she and Ellis shared the same viral video of the crowd in Hollywood, which LAPD put at about 50,000.

Story continues

Ellis’s HBO show Insecure, in which that he appears opposite Issa Rae, will wrap its fourth season on Sunday. It has already been acquired for a fifth season.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: