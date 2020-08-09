‘Insecure’ Star Issa Rae Says She Was ‘Horrified’ By Ivanka Trump During Filming Of HBO Show

Issa Rae, the developer and star of the HBO show “Insecure,” simply spoke up to blast White House senior consultant Ivanka Trump, declaring that she was “horrified” after studying on the very first child.

Rae just recently appeared in the HBO funny Coastal Elites, in which she a benefactor who interacts socially in the very same unique circles as Ivanka.

“For me, this is kind of an education because I do tend to try to avoid as much of the Trump family as possible. And Ivanka, in particular, I’ve always found fascinating — but not fascinating enough to listen to,” Rae stated during a panel conversation for the show, according to Yahoo News.

“So it took a lot to research… And the more I found out, the more horrified I was,” she included. “And a lot of that is expressed through the work. But it’s a testament to Paul’s writing. It was just incredible to read and immediately resonated.”

The HBO film was composed by Paul Rudnick.

Rae regularly attacks Ivanka’s daddy, President Donald Trump, on her Twitter page. Days after the death of George Floyd, who passed away in authorities custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota back in May, Rae stated President Trump to be a “white supremacist.”

“Your raggedy white supremacist president and his afraid enablers would rather eliminate everyone than stop eliminating …