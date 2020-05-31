‘Insecure’ Actor Kendrick Sampson Hit by Rubber Bullets in Los Angeles Protest

Click here to read the full article.

“Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson was hit by police’s rubber bullets whereas protesting George Floyd’s loss of life in Los Angeles on Saturday.

While the actor went dwell on his Instagram account to indicate his view of occasions, he might be seen on a CNN broadcast concurrently, with viewers watching Sampson get hit by a police baton on TV.

You’ll see Kendrick Sampson in Black, on the entrance strains being hit repeatedly by a cop with a baton pic.twitter.com/Iq8SbB6v76 — TEE “AIN’T BLACK” FRANKLIN IS GOLDEN (@MizTeeFranklin) May 30, 2020

On his Instagram dwell video, he mentioned that he’d been shot by rubber bullets 4 occasions whereas protesting.

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” Sampson mentioned.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f—ing up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he mentioned. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f—ing state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

Sampson was in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon for an indication his Build Power initiative co-organized with Black Lives Matter at Pan Pacific Park. Similar demonstrations across the nation befell to protest the loss of life of George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for a number of minutes.

“We did an event together — peaceful, powerful, talking about defunding the police, talking about building power in our communities and what that really looks like. That’s what we were doing. We marched to the intersection at Fairfax, we were there for a bit. We closed it out with a chant,” he mentioned.

After the demonstration ended and a few protestors marched on, Sampson defined he noticed police getting extra aggressive and determined to remain put as a substitute of heading house.

“I wanted to make sure that folks weren’t getting brutalized because that’s what we do, we look out for each other. So I started a platform to make sure that people saw what was going on.”

Upwards of 5,000 individuals watched Sampson’s dwell account as he stood head to head with police on the entrance strains of the protest.

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey went dwell on Instagram from the identical protest, sharing info on that platform and her Twitter account. Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and J.Cole additionally joined protests across the nation Saturday.

