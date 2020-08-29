Insatiable Serena in hot pursuit of slam number 24

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Williams of the U.S. raises her prize after beating Wozniacki of Denmark in their ladies’s songs finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis competition in New York



New York City (Reuters) – Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- stated she is prepared – yet once again – to eliminate it out for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title when the U.S. Open beings on Monday in a COVID-19 protected bubble.

The 38-year-old American has actually been stuck on 23 slams given that thriving at the Australian Open in January 2017.

Since then she has actually come tantalisingly near to connecting Margaret Court’s songs record, losing in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, and is figured out not to quit the chase.

“Obviously I’m never satisfied. That’s been the story of my career,” Williams informed press reporters on Saturday at Flushing Meadows, where she declared her very first Grand Slam songs title 21 years earlier.

“It’s like I’ll never be satisfied until I retire,” she included. “I’m never going to stop until I retire. It’s just my personality.”

Williams’s accumulation has actually been rather laboured as she has actually been extended to 3 sets in each of the 5 matches she has actually objected to given that action on the WTA-Tour resumed following the five-month COVID-19 hiatus.

…