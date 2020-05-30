‘Insanity outside the White House’: George Floyd protesters clash with Secret Service in Washington DC

The Secret Service has clashed with crowds of protesters outside the White House, with studies of individuals being pepper sprayed and thrown to the floor amid the chaos.

Journalist Alejandro Alvarez tweeted: “Insanity outside the White House. Three warnings of an unlawful assembly from the Secret Service before storming into the crowd.”

It got here simply hours after Donald Trump threatened individuals protesting the loss of life of George Floyd with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” if that they had breached the fence outside the White House.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

Video reveals traces of uniformed officers pushing again the crowd, as bottles and liquid are thrown by way of the air.

Nearby, US Senator Kamala Harris joined peaceable protesters who have been chanting ‘palms up, do not shoot’ – a reference to the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.





Any shouts in opposition to the president will fall on deaf ears – for now – as he is at the moment out of workplace after watching the Nasa Space X launch in Florida.

More follows…