Insanely Long Lines Has Passengers Fuming At North Carolina Airport

It appears to be like like enterprise as traditional at one airport in North Carolina … the place passengers are PISSED, and it has nothing to do with nobody social distancing.

This is the scene proper now at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Memorial Day the place lengthy traces have wrapped across the foyer simply to get by way of TSA. A reporter there says the vacationers are getting livid over missed flights.

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE Here’s the present scenario ⁦@CLTAirport⁩ on this Memorial Day. The line is wrapped and looping across the foyer for TSA. I’m instructed persons are rising annoyed/lacking flights. And I don’t see a lot social distancing in any respect. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/NybOgM5Rh4 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 25, 2020

Based on the video, you would not assume the nation’s in the course of a pandemic proper now. If ya look intently, you may see it is a couple of 50-50 break up on individuals sporting masks or not.

Most of the key airways have mentioned they may try social distancing by underneath reserving flights — however does not appear to be that is gonna be doable tonight in Charlotte.

You’ll recall a UCSF scientist snapped a pic earlier this month exhibiting his United Airlines flight packed like sardines … a scenario that made many purchasers uneasy.

Every row was packed to capability … together with the center seats.

Point is … if ya assume they’re stressed in Charlotte now, it may very well be getting quite a bit hairier as soon as they really get onto a flight.