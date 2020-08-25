Innsky Air Fryer Oven, 10.6QT 1500W Electric Air Fryer with LED Digital Touchscreen 10-in-1 Countertop Oven with Dehydrator & Rotisserie, 6 Accessories & 32 Recipes & 2 Years Warranty (Renewed)



Oil-free & Delicious – Compared with cooking in hot oil (273.9k/100g in fried chicken, 107k/100g in chips), Innsky air fryer adopts new technology of cooking food by 360°hot air circulation, which can offer you crunchy food with little or no oil, promising you healthy food as well as delicious taste.

All-in-1 Machine – Innsky IS-AF001 is not only an air fryer, but also a rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza grill and oven toaster. With wide temperature range from 180℉to 400℉, this air cooker allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast and dehydrate. 10.6QT(inner size:10.9″L*9.06″W*6.97″H) extra-large capacity with 2 rack levels allows you to prepare family-sized quantities as well as saving the space

Easy-to-operate & Safety – Touch the icon instead of keeping circling to choose cooking mode, quick and easy. 10 presets allow you to air-fry extra crispy chicken wings; air-fry rotisserie for savory pork roast, mouthwatering turkey breast, or authentic kebabs without any difficult no matter how novice you are! Automatic shut off will prevent overcooking and overheating. Pass the FDA certification, a really safe countertop convection oven that you can trust.

Expanding Cooking Options – Come with 6 extra accessories: 2 mesh racks, 6 skewers, 1 rotisserie basket, 1 drip tray that catches fat and oil, 1 rotisserie shaft to jab into the chicken or roast and 1 removal tool, this air fryer can create more possibilities which means you’re able to cook more types delicious with the included recipe.

Set You Free From Chores – Cooking is fast and free from splattering oil vapor all over your kitchen countertop. Made of non-stick material, all removable parts go into the dishwasher and can be dried by hot air after cleaning, which change the tedious work just into a piece of cake.