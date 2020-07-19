Innsky Air Fryer, 10.6-Quarts Air Oven, Rotisserie Oven, 1500W Electric Air Fryer Oven with LED Digital Touchscreen, 10-in-1 Countertop Oven with Dehydrator & Rotisserie, 6 Accessories & 32+ Recipes



Price: $151.99 - $129.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 18:02:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Capacity

5.8 QT

Fit for 5.8QT/6.3QT Air Fryer/10L Air Fryer Oven

Control Method

LED Touch Screen

Both for Square or Round Air Fryer

Auto Off

✓

6 PCS Accessories

Power

1700W

Gift

Recipe Booklet

Voltage

AC 120V

Metal Interior

Metal interior will ensure there is no plastic odor produced when cooking. Clean up involves just a quick wipe. Set you free from clearing up the mess

Unique Design

The oven is beautifully designed, with a brushed stainless steel exterior. The plastic parts are BPA-free, which produce no harmful material when cooking

Extra Large Capacity

10.6QT extra-large capacity with 2 rack levels, it is more versatile than standard air fryer which eliminates the need for other large appliances on your counter

See-through Window

The transparent glass window makes it easy to see the cooking progress of your food without the need to open the cooking chamber. No more worrying about overcooking

Mesh Racks

When use two racks, arrange the racks on the top and bottom thirds of the oven. Halfway through cooking, rotate the trays and swap to ensure even cooking. This move is especially useful when baking multiple batches of cookies.

Rotisserie Basket

The tumbling motion means that every side of the food being cooked gets hit by heat, leading to a crispier and more even final product

Rotisserie Shaft

Allow you to make Rotisserie Chicken simply. Achieve a much tastier meal at home than available at most grocery stores

All-in-1 Machine – The ultimate meal making machine is not only an air fryer, but also a rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza grill and oven toaster. With wide temperature range from 150℉ to 400℉, this air cooker allows you to air fry, bake, grill, roast, toast, dehydrate（90℉-170℉） and rotisserie. 10.6QT(inner size:10.9″L*9.06″W*6.97″H) extra-large capacity allows you to prepare family-sized quantities as well as saving the space.

Easy-to-operate & Safety – Touch the icon instead of keeping circling to choose cooking mode, quick and easy. 10 presets allow you to air-fry extra crispy chicken wings; air-fry rotisserie for savory pork roast, mouthwatering turkey breast, or authentic kebabs without any difficult no matter how novice you are! Automatic shut off will prevent overcooking and overheating. Use food grade material, a really safe countertop convection oven that you can trust.

Expanding Cooking Options – Come with 6 extra accessories: 2 mesh racks, 8 skewers, 1 rotisserie basket, 1 drip tray that catches fat and oil, 1 rotisserie shaft to jab into the chicken or roast and 1 removal tool, this air fryer can create more possibilities which means you’re able to cook more types delicious with the included recipe.

Oil-free & Delicious – Up to 75 % less fat than traditional frying methods, Innsky air fryer adopts new technology of cooking food by 360°hot air circulation, which can offer you crunchy food with little or no oil, promising you healthy food as well as delicious taste.

Set You Free From Chores – Cooking is fast and free from splattering oil vapor all over your kitchen countertop. Made of non-stick material, all removable parts go into the dishwasher and can be dried by hot air after cleaning, which change the tedious work just into a piece of cake.