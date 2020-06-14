Inmates boast about ‘village shop’ prison cells with extraordinary collection of stockpiled food

Prisoners have been gloating on social media marketing about their comfortable life styles as they post pictures of TVs, video game consoles and food stockpiles within their prison cells.

Images posted on social media with a number of inmates on mobile phones, which are barred in prisons, show huge hoardings of luxuries such as for instance boxes of cereal, powdered milk as well as an audio system.

Others showcase their supplies of squash, fizzy drinks and tinned tuna.

A prisoner poses for a photo in his prison cell along side his TELEVISION and stockpile of toiletries and fizzy drinks.

The images posted on Facebook by some inmates show their stockpile of food including squash, fizzy drinks and cereal

Although cell phones may be barred, it is not against he rules for inmates to be sent money from away from prison to get additional items for their cells.

In a statement, a Prison Service Spokesperson said: ‘We apply common sense to what prisoners can buy and keep in their cells.’

The Sunday Mirror reports that a prisoner posting on Facebook underneath the name Chris Hutchinson, claims to have comforts such as a TELEVISION, Xbox and a stereo system in his cell.

Chris, who’s believed to be serving ten years in HMP Gartree, Leicestershire, compared life in his cell to ‘being in Butlin’s’ as that he used money sent to him by family and friends to buy services and products from the Argos catalogue.

Adult magazines line a shelf in this prison cell while a TELEVISION and stereo system are also visible in this prison cell

In a statement, a Prison Service Spokesperson said: ‘We apply common sense to what prisoners can buy and keep in their cells’

One officer told the Mirror: ‘Most inmates have extra bits and pieces within their cell nonetheless it depends on the character of the inmate and what regimen they are on.

‘Some inmates watch TV or play computer games all day. While some have access to money and outside help, others don’t, and it could cause conflict.’

The pictures on social media also show a range of adult magazines lining a storage in shelf in on prisoner’s cell.

Another prisoner, whose cell is lined with items of food compared his room to a village shop.

One prisoner posting under the name ‘Darcus Marcus’ said he got an Xbox into his cell exactly the same way that he managed to get hold of a mobile phone.

The Ministry of Justice said it’s unclear where in actuality the pictures that appeared on social media were taken or if they are even yet in an English prison.

MailOnline has approached the Ministry of Justice for further comment.