Ink Master Star Daniel Silva Sentenced To Jail In Death Of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Looks like Ink Master star Daniel Silva (above, left) is going to be investing a couple of months inking up fellow prisoners behind bars.

The tattooist has actually been sentenced to 364 days in jail, 5 years of official probation, 250 hours of social work, and a suspended jail sentence of 4 years in his criminal case including the death of his buddy, YouTube star Corey La Barrie ( above, right). According to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, a suspended sentence “may be imposed if a defendant violates the terms of his probation.”

As we reported, the 27-year-old pleaded no contest to automobile murder with gross carelessness last month. As part of the plea offer, district attorneys consented to drop the 2nd degree murder charge he was slapped with after Corey passed away from injuries in an automobile wreck simply hours after they left the vlogger’s 25th birthday celebration.

Corey was a traveler in the cars and truck, while Daniel was supposedly seen drinking prior to supporting the wheel of the car. To make matters worse, police sources just recently exposed the tattooist supposedly attempted to leave the scene after the mishap however was dropped in witnesses.

Officials stated in a declaration: