‘Ink Master’ star Daniel Silva sentenced in death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

His prison sentence could be imposed if Silva violates the terms of his probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

‘INK MASTER’ STAR DANIEL SILVA PLEADS NO CONTEST IN DEATH OF YOUTUBER COREY LA BARRIE

Last month, Silva pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Silva’s attorney Mike Cavalluzzi said they are “grateful” for the sentencing.

“We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief-stricken by Corey’s loss,” said the attorney.

YOUTUBE STAR COREY LA BARRIE DEAD ON 25TH BIRTHDAY AFTER CAR CRASH, DRIVER ARRESTED

He continued: “As we have said from the beginning, our hearts are with Corey’s family. While we are pleased with the Court’s sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend’s memory.”

Silva was allegedly driving on the night of May 10 with La Barrie in the car, prosecutors previously said, according to a past release. The…