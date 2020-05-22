‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Devastated by Corey La Barrie’s Death

Exclusive

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva is reeling from the deadly auto accident that eliminated his pal, YouTube star Corey La Barrie … according to his lawyer, that’s certain Daniel will certainly defeat a murder cost.

Sources near Daniel inform TMZ … Silva had actually been striving all the time leading up to the lethal collision, and also turned up to Corey’s birthday celebration celebration absolutely sober. We’re likewise informed Daniel was just at the celebration for 2 hrs, yet was seen alcohol consumption White Claw difficult seltzer.

We damaged the tale … Daniel was detained and also billed with 2nd-degree murder after damaging a black McLa ren cars previously this month. Corey, his traveler in the cars and truck, passed away from injuries experienced in the collision. They had actually simply left Corey’s 25 th birthday celebration celebration.

Daniel’s lawyer, Mike Cavalluzzi, informs TMZ … Silva “This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends. We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”

Remember … our police resources claim witnesses case Silva apparently attempted to take off the scene yet was quit by onlookers. Witnesses likewise claim Daniel was consuming alcohol prior to entering the motorist’s seat, yet he has actually NOT been billed with DUI.