‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Charged with Murder for Corey La Barrie’s Death

Exclusive

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva is formally going through a homicide cost for the deadly automobile crash that killed his buddy, YouTube star Corey La Barrie … TMZ has realized.

According to new authorized docs … the L.A. County D.A.’s Office says Silva “did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought” homicide La Barrie. He’s been hit with one felony depend of second diploma homicide.

We broke the story … Silva was arrested for homicide after wrecking a black McLaren sports activities automobile earlier this month after leaving a celebration with La Barrie. We’re advised they had been celebrating Corey’s birthday … he’d simply turned 25.

Silva allegedly tried to flee, however was stopped by witnesses … in line with legislation enforcement sources. Photos from the scene present Silva being taken away on a stretcher and we’re advised he suffered a damaged hip.

Witnesses stated Silva was ingesting earlier than getting behind the wheel … nevertheless, he has not been charged with DUI. La Barrie — who was within the passenger seat — died from his accidents on the hospital.