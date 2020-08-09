Injury Updates: Seager, Bummer, Senzel, Strop

The newest on 4 significant gamers who left last night’s action due to possible injuries …
- Corey Seager left the field throughout the 3rd inning of the Dodger s’ 7-2 triumph over the Giants due to what the club referred to as lower back pain. As supervisor Dave Roberts informed MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick and other press reporters, Seager will examined and most likely will not remain in Saturday’s lineup. The shortstop suffered the injury the inning prior while diving for a ground-ball single off the bat of Chadwick Tromp, and was pulled an inning later on after Seager was sluggish to cover 2nd on the very first out of the frame. Seager has actually been among baseball’s most popular players early in the 2020 project, batting.340/.389/.600 with 3 homers.
- White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer left throughout the seventh inning of Chicago’s 2-0 win over Cleveland due to left biceps discomfort. After tossing a pitch to Jose Ramirez, Bummer called the fitness instructor to the mound and after that left the video game. Bummer “ simply felt what he believed was a cramp in his biceps,” White Sox supervisor Rick Renteria informed the Chicago Tribune’s LaMond Pope and other press reporters. “Hopefully it’s no prolonged time period however we are going to take care with him” Bummer’s departure came …